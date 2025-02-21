Fulton County school board votes to close 2 elementary schools

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County school board has made the decision to close two elementary schools in metro Atlanta due to problems with declining attendance and infrastructure concerns.

The school board voted 4-3 on Thursday night to close both Parklane Elementary School in East Point and Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs.

The school board also cited the schools are small and old, and money was a factor in closing the schools.

Parents, and those in the Save Spalding Committee pleaded with the school board for several months to keep the Spalding Drive Elementary School open saying that the school has a community atmosphere and it would be detrimental to the students, families and staff.

Dozens of parents laid out their case to keep their schools open, but some felt the board had already made up their mind before the vote happened.

“Really disappointing to tell my daughter she’s going to have to switch schools because she’s a budget line item,” Parklane parent Jennifer Agle told WSBTV.