Fulton Co. school board to hear from public about future of 2 elementary schools

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The fate of two metro Atlanta elementary schools will be discussed with the public before the Fulton County school board votes on if they will close.

The Fulton County school board has proposed to close Parklane Elementary School in East Point and Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs due to declining attendance and major concerns about infrastructure.

According to Steven Bell, a parent of three students at Spalding Drive Elementary School, the Fulton County school board has used narrow metrics as the basis for closing.

This news of Spalding Drive Elementary School potentially closing led to the creation of the Save Spalding committee.

Members of the committee are hoping that the board will find another solution and reconsider closing the school.

Members of the Save Spalding Committee released a statement on the website saying:

“Our beloved Spalding Drive Elementary School is at risk of closure, and we need your help to preserve this vital part of our community. For decades, Spalding Drive has provided exceptional education, fostering academic excellence and strong connections between students, families, and educators. More than just a school, it serves as a cornerstone of our neighborhood—enriching the lives of children and strengthening the local economy. Closing Spalding Drive Elementary would have lasting impacts on our children, our community, and the future of this area. Together, we can make our voices heard and work to keep this cherished institution open. Join us in advocating for Spalding Drive Elementary, where every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a safe, nurturing, and academically successful environment. Let’s stand united to protect the heart of our community.”