Fulton County receives $38 million in federal funding to fight HIV epidemic

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — There is great news in the fight against the HIV epidemic in metro Atlanta.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts is excited now, however, not long ago he was worried. Fulton County has one of the highest rates of new HIV infections in the nation, 2022 data shows.

“I’m just really really excited,” Pitts said. “We were hearing rumors that anything dealing with LGBTQ was a target of the new administration.”

Pitts says the Fulton HIV elimination department not only did not get funding cuts or eliminated, it received a slight federal increase to $38 million this year.

There are 20 counties in the metro Atlanta area that are ranked among the worst in the world for HIV.

Last week, the Fulton County Board of Health used $5.9 million in new grant funding to rehire 14 HIV and AIDS prevention workers who were laid off earlier this year.

The funding, provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, will restore most of the positions cut in May due to budget constraints.