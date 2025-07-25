Fulton County to rehire HIV prevention workers after securing $5.9M grant

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Board of Health will use $5.9 million in new grant funding to rehire 14 HIV and AIDS prevention workers who were laid off earlier this year.

The funding, provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, will restore most of the positions cut in May due to budget constraints. Fulton County has one of the highest rates of new HIV infections in the nation, according to 2022 data.

Among those laid off was Tyson Randolph, who says he’s continued to serve the community even without a paycheck.

“I have not stopped working since I’ve been laid off,” Randolph said. “To have to apply for our old jobs again is actually insulting. However, I am willing to go through the process again. I feel that my duty is to the work that was left undone.”

The 14 positions will be reposted in the coming weeks. Former employees, including Randolph, will need to reapply.

Community leaders hope the rehiring effort marks a renewed commitment to fighting HIV in one of the hardest-hit counties in the country.

“We want to make sure that this does not happen again,” said community organizer Pastor Will Francis.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story