Fulton County judge sets two-week deadline to name prosecutor in Trump election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge has given a 14-day deadline to name a prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case involving former President Donald Trump

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set the deadline for the prosecuting attorney’s counsel on Friday.

The case stems from December 2024, when Trump’s attorneys filed a motion with the Georgia Court of Appeals seeking to dismiss the case.

In December 2024, attorneys for president Trump filed a motion that asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss the Fulton County election interference case against him. At the time, the motion argued that “a sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal.”

Last year, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Trump and his co-defendants in the election interference case.

Officials say if the deadline is not met, the case could potentially be dismissed.