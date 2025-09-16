Fulton County judge sends former Atlanta police officer’s sexual assault case to grand jury

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County judge says it was a close call but finds probable cause to send a rape allegation against a now-fired Atlanta policeman to the grand jury.

Fulton County Prosecutor Siri Patel says the mobile massage therapist has consistently said Atlanta police officer Muhammad Muhammad raped her at an apartment on Stokes Avenue.

But Defense Attorney Brian Tevis says this is about credibility and that it does not make sense that the woman showed up without a massage table or equipment.

Additionally, Tevis stated Muhammad arrived in his marked vehicle, and in uniform.

However, what determined Fulton County Judge Todd Ashley’s ruling was that Muhammad returned to the scene without being dispatched after the woman called 911. He was also the first to climb into her ambulance.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.