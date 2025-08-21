Atlanta police officer fired, arrested after being accused of sexual assault

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was fired, and arrested after being accused of a sexual assault the victim says happened in June.

According to police, a woman went to the APD Public Safety Headquarters to report the sexual assault she says happened in June at a home on Sparks Street.

The victim informed police that she scheduled to meet APD officer who identified himself as Muhammad Muhammad. Police said the victim met with Muhammad to provide professional massage services, which she told them he had agreed to pay for.

The victim informed Muhammad that her services were not sexual in nature and requested that he stop.

“At some point, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, including non-consensual penetration,” Atlanta police said.

After assaulting the victim, she told officers that Muhammad threatened her while “brandishing a firearm” and allegedly took back what he’d paid for the massage before leaving.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum terminated the employment of Muhammad on Thursday following a disciplinary hearing.

Atlanta police said, “following a thorough investigation, investigators with the Special Victims Unit found probable cause to charge Officer Muhammad. He was arrested today (08/21/25) at Atlanta Police headquarters on charges of Rape and False Imprisonment.”

Muhammad Muhammad was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.