Fulton County jail launches drone program as sheriff eyes expanded use across county

FULTON COUNTY, GA — After successfully launching a new drone program at the Fulton County Jail, Sheriff Pat Labat says the technology could soon be used in additional ways across law enforcement operations.

Labat called the drones an invaluable resource, noting they have already been used in high-risk situations.

“We’ve deployed at least one of these drones in another SWAT scenario for instance that had thermal imaging; so we’ve been able to find people under logs and in ravines, etc.,” Labat said.

The new Flock Safety drone is now being used to crack down on contraband at the jail, but Labat says the department is exploring other potential uses, including performing address checks on registered sex offenders.

“It creates a false multiplier. We can check more often right, and keep our communities that much more safe,” Labat said.

Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta are increasingly using drones to supplement staffing.

Police departments in Brookhaven and Dunwoody are among those regularly using the technology, including drone first responder programs.

Labat says drones have already proven useful in searching for suspects, particularly through the use of thermal imaging.

“If a drone can get there first, then we as a community, and we as a law enforcement community can be even more safe,” Labat said.

The Fulton County Jail’s drone can patrol within a nearly four-mile radius, and Labat says he hopes to expand the program beyond the jail.

“Our goal, our vision is to cover all of Fulton County,” Labat said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.