Fulton County government systems remain down after ‘cybersecurity incident’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many of Fulton County’s government systems remain down Tuesday after a ‘cybersecurity incident’.

The county learned about the outage on Sunday and The Department of Information Technology worked Monday morning to get the system back up.

“While most Fulton County offices are open, certain transaction types may be limited during this outage, including transactions using the property tax transactions and the justice system. These include firearms and marriage licenses,” the county wrote in a statement.

What will the IT outage impact the most?

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office in downtown Atlanta was closed on Monday. Other offices were limited to tag renewals via kiosks.

There was also no public computer access at the county’s libraries, but the catalog was still operational on Monday.

The county said most of its offices were not able to answer phone calls because of the outage impacting its phone system. That includes the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Three notable systems include our phone system, our court system, and our tax system.,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

Emory Professor Rajiv Garg says how long systems are down will depend on the type of cyber attack, and how long it takes them to figure out what is causing the problems.

“You need a person to understand where to look. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Garg.

Fulton County does not have a timeline for when services might be back up.

If you have a question for the county, you can email customer service at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story.