Fulton County fights federal subpoena seeking 2020 election worker information

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is pushing back against the federal government after an FBI raid on the county elections office earlier this year, as officials challenge new demands for information tied to the 2020 election.

The county has filed a motion to quash a subpoena that orders an election records custodian to appear in court with the personal information of thousands of election workers who served in the 2020 general election. The request includes names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts says the county will not be intimidated.

“I still don’t understand the fixation that the president has with the 2020 elections,” Pitts said.

Pitts has also called the subpoena an act of federal overreach designed to intimidate election workers and discourage participation.

The Justice Department argues the information may be needed as evidence in a future federal investigation and possibly a trial.

The latest development follows an FBI raid in January, when hundreds of boxes of ballots and other documents connected to the 2020 election were seized from the Fulton County elections office.

Fulton County has been a focus of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have claimed widespread fraud affected the 2020 election results, including former President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

However, state election officials say multiple recounts and investigations have found no evidence of widespread fraud.

A federal judge will now decide whether to block the subpoena. If it is not blocked, the county would be required to turn over the requested information.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.