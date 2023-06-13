Fulton County detention officer arrested for using excessive force with detainee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer has been arrested thanks to their use of excessive force, according to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

Monique Clark, a 31-year-old, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 was charged stemming from ‘using excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department’ earlier this month.

“The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Laba said. “As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest.”

Body camera video of the incident will be released by Alpharetta PD once the department completes an investigation of the incident.

Clark has been fired.

Clark was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of violation of oath by a public officer and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

