Fulton County Commissioners vote to table motion on approval of 2 GOP nominees for election board

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Commissioners vote 5 to 2 to table a motion on the approval of two Republican nominees to serve on the county’s board of elections.

Commission Chairman Rob Pitts calling the move their most prudent option as the appeal process plays out. “In our society, we resolve disagreements like this in a court of law and not in the court of public opinion,” Pitts said.

However, Commissioner Bridget Thorne says the decision flies in the face of the law. “‘We’re not going to listen to the judge. We’re not going to listen to his order, because we don’t like it’” Thorne reflects. “Isn’t that what they accuse the Republicans of doing?”

The commission says they will vote on the appointments after the appeals court rules.

Several Democratic members of the commission have been outspoken in their refusal to appoint Adams and Frazier.