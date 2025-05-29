Frustrated voters press Rep. Hank Johnson for action against Trump policies at town hall

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Dozens of concerned voters packed a town hall in DeKalb County this week, demanding stronger action from their U.S. Congressman to push back against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Fourth District Representative Hank Johnson hosted the event, where many of his Democratic constituents expressed frustration, fear, and a sense of powerlessness in the face of recent political developments.

“We don’t need a legislator, we need a leader!” one voter exclaimed, while another added, “The minority party…it feels really bleak.”

The crowd voiced concerns over a range of issues tied to the Trump administration, including deep budget cuts to social programs, mass government firings, and looming tariffs. The President’s proposed budget narrowly passed the House of Representatives by just one vote and is now under consideration in the Senate.

While other congressional town halls nationwide have seen hostile confrontations, Johnson’s event remained civil but emotionally charged. Constituents repeatedly asked how Democrats plan to fight back and questioned whether current leadership strategies are enough.

“We’ve heard a lot of the same talking points from Democrats about ‘just hold the line and stay positive; this too shall pass.’ Most of us don’t want to hear that anymore,” one attendee said.

Congressman Johnson offered few specific strategies but shared messages of perseverance and hope.

“It’s always darkest before the dawn,” he told the crowd. “Winter never fails to return to springtime.”

Though Johnson’s words were meant to reassure, many voters left the meeting still looking for a concrete path forward as the Senate prepares to take up the Trump budget proposal.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story