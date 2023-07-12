Frustrated Kirby Smart addresses speeding violations with his team, admits problem not solved

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart showed his frustration during a Tuesday news conference as he was asked questions about the latest speeding incident from one of his players.

“l’ll be the first to admit, we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart said. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has, but for us it’s important to acknowledge it first.”

Smart said he’s not sure the problem of speeding can ever be completely eradicated but added, “I’m damn sure going to try.”

He said it’s not the volume of speeding tickets that concerns him, but the excessive speeds that are the biggest concern.

After the latest incident involving linebacker Samuel M’Pemba, Smart said a team meeting was held immediately, and one of the team leaders spoke up about how upset he was because Devin Willock was a close friend. Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died during a high-speed crash in January, shortly after UGA won their second consecutive national championship.

The school and athletic department have also called on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to retract reports about the football program, and their allegedly slow response to allegations of players who are accused of sexual assault.

©2023 Cox Media Group