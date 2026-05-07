Fox Theatre nonprofit investing in theaters across Georgia

ATLANTA — The philanthropic arm of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is awarding $1.5 million in grants to support theaters and cultural landmarks across Georgia during National Historic Preservation Month.

The nonprofit organization “Fox Gives” says the funding will be distributed to 10 theaters across the state.

Leigh Burns with Fox Gives says two theaters will each receive $500,000 as part of multi-year grants.

“The city of Thomasville received $500,000 for the Thomasville municipal auditorium way down in southwest GA,” Burns said.

The other theater receiving a half-million-dollar grant is located in Rome.

Burns says the remaining eight theaters across Georgia will share another $500,000.

“Half a million for eight theaters across GA and then 2 additional theaters will receive half a million each,” Burns said.

Burns says the grants are designed to help preserve historic theaters and encourage additional local investment in the arts.

“What’s really exciting about these funds is that they are traditionally building blocks in communities where we hope other people see our investments and they locally want to make their own investment,” Burns said.

Burns says theaters receiving support are located throughout Georgia, ranging from Brunswick to Sautee Nacoochee.

“We’ve been giving away funding since 2008, it’s the Fox’s way to pay forward,” Burns said.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.