Four students become ill after eating gummies at Stephenson Middle School in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One DeKalb County student is in the hospital and three others are sent home after allegedly eating gummies and becoming sick.

Communications Coordinator, Carla Parker tells WSB Radio in a written statement that on Wednesday, four students at Stephenson Middle School, in Stone Mountain, reported eating gummies before becoming ill.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that school officials can’t confirm whether the gummies were laced with anything just yet, but the DeKalb County School District is encouraging parents to talk to their children about not eating anything, especially if they don’t know where the food originated from.

