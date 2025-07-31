Local

Four people wounded in overnight apartment shooting in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
4 shot at Atlanta apartment complex The shooting happened Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Flipper Temple Apartments, located at 2479 Abner Terrace NW.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured at an apartment complex in the northwest part of the city.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. at the Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace near Hollywood Road. When they arrived, they found four victims, two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four are expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators remained on the scene overnight, collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance footage. So far, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

