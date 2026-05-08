Four people accused of running unlicensed care home in metro Atlanta arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have arrested four people accused of operating unlicensed personal care homes in metro Atlanta, authorities said.

On April 30, Special Victims Unit detectives executed search warrants at two homes on Pond Edge Road in Snellville after receiving information the properties were allegedly operating as unlicensed care facilities for disabled adults and elderly residents.

Investigators said they found 14 residents living in the homes, including one person with dementia who was transported to a hospital.

“CSI took photographs of the living conditions and detectives found expired food, drinks, and medications,” Gwinnett County police said. “GCFD and code enforcement conducted inspections and the Department of Community Health issued cease and desist letters for the homes.”

On May 1, Adult Protective Services notified investigators that someone had attempted to contact residents about returning them to the homes, Gwinnett County police said.

Authorities said Ishaq Mumin, Khadijaah Mumin, Parys Johnson and Ziare Saymone Anderson Kearney were each charged with two counts of operating an unlicensed personal care home.

All four were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.