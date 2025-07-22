Local

Forsyth County to increase public transportation fares

By WSB Radio News Staff
Forsyth County public transportation fares (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One county in northern Georgia is set to increase the cost of public transportation.

Forsyth County Commission voted to increase the “Access Forsyth” from $2 to $3.

Common courtesy, which connects seniors and disabled passengers with rise share services is also increasing.

According to Russell Brown with Forsyth County, the rate hike is due to increased operating costs.

“Access Forsyth has really seen it grow as well as common courtesy. Access Forsyth ridership has gone over 100% growth over the last four years,” Brown said.

The rates had stayed the same since 2011, Brown adds.

