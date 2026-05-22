Forsyth County commission extends moratorium on new residential developments

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Forsyth County has extended a moratorium on new residential developments for six months.

According to Forsyth County Commissioner Alfred John, it is necessary that the county remains one of the fastest growing areas in metro Atlanta.

“Everyone of us that sits in traffic, we are affected,” John said.

The Forsyth County Commission noted that the extension is needed as officials conclude a comprehensive plan to map out future growth.

“Everyone of us that benefits from a good school system when you have a lot of properties that are zoned at once, we are victims of that as well,” he added.

Last month, the county lifted parts of the moratorium for certain rezoning requests, including residential 1 and mixed-use residential districts.

Officials say Forsyth County has grown by more than 100,000 residents during the past 15 years.

The moratorium is now scheduled to run through mid-November, according to officials.