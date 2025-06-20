Local

Forsyth County authorities investigate overnight shooting at apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on the southern end of the county.

Deputies say the incident happened at The Juncture Apartments off McGinnis Ferry Road.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and later released. Investigators believe the victim knew the shooter.

As of now, no suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

