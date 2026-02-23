Local

Former WNBA champion, UGA women’s basketball player dies in Cobb County crash

By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former WNBA champion and UGA women’s basketball player was killed in a single-car crash on I-285 near Cobb Parkway.

Cobb County police say the car driven by 43-year old Kara Braxton, hit the concrete median wall and crashed.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Braxton played for Georgia from 2002 until 2004.

She was drafted by Detroit with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 WNBA draft, and played 10 seasons for several different teams.

