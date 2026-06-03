Former Roswell teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

ROSWELL, GA — A former metro Atlanta teacher has been arrested and faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to police.

Roswell police say Amanda Katz, 55, who worked as a teacher and administrative assistant at Roswell High School, is charged with improper sexual contact by an employee or agent.

Investigators say the case began earlier this year after the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services made a referral alleging misconduct involving a student at Roswell High School.

Police say the investigation determined Katz sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student during multiple off-site encounters between 2025 and 2026.

Officials say Katz resigned while detectives were investigating the allegations.

Roswell police say a warrant was obtained for Katz’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on Tuesday.

“Given the nature of Katz’s previous position, investigators ask anyone who may have additional information regarding this case or similar incidents to contact Detective McGinniss at 770-640-4570 or kmcginniss@roswellgov.com,” police said.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.