Former metro Atlanta veterans association financial officer charged with theft

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta man who served as a veterans association financial officer has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged theft from the organization, according to authorities.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says its Jail Intelligence Unit arrested William Schultz on May 29.

Investigators say they received information regarding possible misuse of funds belonging to the Central Gwinnett Veterans Association.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Schultz served as the organization’s quartermaster, responsible for managing finances, paying bills and making purchases on behalf of the group, officials add.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office officials say Schultz is accused of writing four checks to himself, characterizing the transactions as loans, and then taking cash from association funds for personal use.

Schultz is charged with four counts of felony theft by taking and one count of misdemeanor theft by taking.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655 or visit GwinnettCountySheriff.org.