Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to speak at Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will speak this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Duncan has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, and he will be joining other Republicans who are throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Duncan appeared on CNN on Tuesday and was asked why he thought it was important to appear at the DNC.

“I’m here as not as a Republican, not as a Democrat, but as an American that wants to give the air cover to the 10s of millions of Republicans that are absolutely sick and tired of Donald Trump, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m here to share my thoughts and to give some air cover,” Duncan said.

Duncan has received criticism from other Republicans, with even the head of the Georgia GOP Josh McKoon, telling him at one point that he needs to stop calling himself a Republican.

“Geoff Duncan is no longer a Republican. Geoff Duncan clearly decided to join with the Democratic Party, and particularly extreme elements of the Democratic Party,” McKoon said.

Duncan said he has always stood with the rule of “policy over politics.”

“I think (Kamala Harris is) going to protect democracy better than Donald Trump will. I think it gives us as a Republican Party, enough time to heal and rebuild this thing from the ground up because it’s broken,” Duncan said. “I think a majority of Americans just want somebody to come in and understand the complexities of the economy and understand the complexities of their lives.”

Duncan is expected to speak on Wednesday, but the DNC has not released at what time.