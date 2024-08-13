Former Gwinnett high school teacher facing more than 100 counts of child sexual exploitation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors said they are shocked and disturbed that a former physics teacher is facing more than 100 counts of child sexual exploitation.

Some parents said it doesn’t make them feel good that something like this happened so close to them.

Deputies said Blake Edwards, 32, lived in the Walnut Grove community, where many children play outdoors. Investigators said Edwards shared and possessed 108 images of child sexual abuse materials.

Neighbors said they had no idea someone suspected of harming children was one of their neighbors.

Others were disgusted by the allegations.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Henry Carr said. “I’ve got five kids. We definitely do not like hearing this.”

People were especially troubled after Jones told them Edwards was a teacher at Mountain View High School.

“It’s sick. Honest to God, there’s no excuse for that,” Jodi Bennett said.

Deputies said they learned of Edwards’ online activity in March. They said they searched his hard drives and discovered more than 100 images.

Gwinnett County Schools said Edwards resigned in May. Deputies said they have no evidence that any of the children in the videos are from the metro Atlanta area.