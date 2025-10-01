Former Georgia mayor found guilty in crash killing two teens sentenced to 10 years in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Former state trooper AJ Scott learns his sentence for the 2015 speeding crash which killed two teen girls and injured two boys in Carroll County.

Scott is sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison.

It’s harsher than a plea deal the state previously offered, which Scott rejected. That deal would have been 15 years to serve and eight years in prison.

He was originally tried in 2019, but a judge declared a mistrial because the district attorney’s office allegedly withheld evidence.