Retrial begins for former trooper charged in crash that killed two teens

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — In Carroll County, the retrial begins for a former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused in a 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and severely injured another.

Anthony “AJ” Scott, who later became a small-town mayor, is facing reckless driving charges after prosecutors say he was traveling between 82 and 90 miles an hour in a 45 zone when he T-boned a Nissan Sentra carrying four teens. They say his patrol car’s dash cam shows he had no lights or sirens activated at the time of the collision.

Former firefighter and paramedic Marcus Shanks described treating 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, who was badly injured in the crash. Fighting back tears, he recalled her asking repeatedly for her mother. Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla both died from their injuries. Another passenger was left with a traumatic brain injury.

Investigators found vodka and beer bottles in the teens’ vehicle but determined there was no probable cause to charge the 18-year-old driver.

Scott’s first trial ended after prosecutors withheld evidence. This retrial will determine whether the former trooper is held criminally responsible nearly a decade after the deadly crash.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story