Former DEA Atlanta leader now second-in-command for agency worldwide

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rob Murphy, the former special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Atlanta Division, is now serving as the agency’s Principal Deputy Administrator, the second-highest position in the DEA overseeing day-to-day operations across the globe.

Murphy, who began his DEA career in 1991 as a self-described “baby agent,” says he’s honored by the promotion and eager to support the agency’s more than 330 offices in 69 countries. “For me to start as a career agent and work my way up to this level is pretty rare,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

He received the call from Washington three months ago, just days before the current administration took office. “At first I didn’t believe it,” Murphy recalled. “I was like, ‘Woah, this is real.’”

Now based in Washington, Murphy’s role involves making sure agents on the ground have the resources and protection they need to carry out the DEA’s mission, especially in the fight against the flow of illicit drugs from China and Mexico into the United States.

“My job is to get rid of the obstacles, making sure we keep our mission as the primary focus,” Murphy said. “Coming from the field and knowing what the men and women do on a daily basis, I try to make sure our communities are safe. It’s what drives me and keeps me focused every day.”

Murphy added that morale across the DEA appears strong, and he’s committed to continuing that momentum in his new role. With 23 divisions and a global reach spanning 69 countries, he says the responsibility is great, but his focus remains on supporting agents and protecting communities.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story