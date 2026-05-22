Former CDC supervisor pleads guilty to stealing more than $190K from agency

ATLANTA — A former supervisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $190,000 from the agency, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Gwendolyn Brandon of Cumming used her position and knowledge of the CDC’s invoice and credit card processing systems to create fake invoices over nearly two years.

Authorities said Brandon created at least 50 fraudulent invoices that appeared to come from vendors requesting payment from the CDC and the Public Health Institute. Prosecutors said the money was deposited into an account Brandon controlled.

Federal prosecutors said Brandon stole more than $190,000 between 2023 and 2025.

Officials accused Brandon of exploiting her government position to steal taxpayer money.

Brandon pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Prosecutors also said Brandon will no longer be eligible to work for the federal government.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.