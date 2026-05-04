Former Braves, Hawks broadcaster and longtime Yankees voice John Sterling dies at 87

John Sterling, a longtime sports broadcaster with ties to Atlanta and the longtime radio voice of the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 87.

WFAN Sports Radio announced his death Monday. His son says Sterling died following complications from a heart attack.

Sterling worked in Atlanta as a broadcaster for both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. He called Braves games from 1982 to 1987 and served as a Hawks announcer from 1981 to 1989.

During his time with the Braves, Sterling was part of a broadcast team that rotated between television and radio during games. He was also known among Braves fans for his call of Rick Camp’s home run during a 19-inning game against the New York Mets on July 4, 1985.

Sterling later became widely known as the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, a role he held for more than 35 years. He became one of the most recognizable voices in baseball, known for his energetic style and signature home run calls, including his well-known “The Yankees Win” call.

His broadcasting career began in 1970.