Food Network deems Athens restaurant best spot in Georgia for soup

For a lot of people, colder temperatures mean it’s time for comfort foods like a warm bowl of delicious soup.

From classics like chicken noodle to global dishes like tonkotsu ramen, Food Network is hopping on that trend and exploring restaurants across the U.S. with the best soups.

When experts from Food Network visited Georgia, they deemed Hugh Acheson’s flagship Athens restaurant Five & Ten the top spot for soup lovers.

Located at 1073 S. Milledge Avenue, Five & Ten’s “modern take” on a low-country boil, also known as Frogmore stew, thoroughly impressed Food Network’s Samantha Lande.

“This version uses wild Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage with a smattering of grilled corn and chunks of fingerling potatoes peeking out of the tomato broth,” Lande writes in Food Network’s ‘50 States of Soup’ gallery. “It is served with well-toasted crostini for soaking up the broth.”

Other soups in the Southeast that made the list include the she-crab soup at Soby’s in South Carolina, the black bean soup at Florida’s Columbia Restaurant, the ‘Tennessee tonkotsu ramen’ at Nashville’s Otaku Ramen, the burgoo at Moonlite Bar-B-Q in Kentucky and the ‘Farmers’ Market Stew’ at North Carolina’s Kimbap Cafe.

Read Food Network’s FULL ‘50 States of Soup’ list here.

