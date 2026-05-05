Flood watch issued for North Georgia and metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A flood watch has been issued for North Georgia and metro Atlanta from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as rounds of strong to severe storms are expected to bring widespread rainfall across the region.

The National Weather Service said storms will increase in coverage Wednesday evening and continue overnight, bringing the risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

“Widespread thunderstorms are expected from Wednesday afternoon and persisting overnight into Thursday morning. These storms will bring the risk for damaging wind gusts as well as a few tornadoes,” officials said.

Forecasters also warn of potential flooding in urban areas with poor drainage, as well as in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.

The flood watch includes much of North, Central and West Georgia, including metro Atlanta counties such as Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Clayton, along with surrounding areas across the state, officials said.