Flash flood warnings issued as heavy rain moves through metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is experiencing a wet and stormy Sunday, with scattered storms expected to continue throughout the day. Some areas have already seen 1 to 3 inches of rain, and forecasters say an additional 2 to 4 inches is possible.

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for parts of Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of north Georgia remains under a Flood Watch through 8 p.m. Monday, with the risk of flooding increasing as rain continues to fall across already saturated ground.

Just across the state line, Cleburne County in Alabama is also under a Flood Warning until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Residents are urged to monitor local forecasts and take precautions as additional rainfall is expected through the day.