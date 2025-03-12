Flags to be flown at half staff in city of Cumming to honor employee killed by truck

CUMMING, Ga. — The city of Cumming is set to honor a city employee who was killed after being hit by a truck in a parking lot on Monday.

Officials say 44-year-old Crystal Sawyer was killed when a truck hit her in the parking lot of the city of Cumming water facilities on Dahlonega Highway.

Sawyer worked for the city of Cumming for nearly five years. She was an inventory clerk for the utilities and distribution collection division.

Sawyer was described as a wonderful mother and wife.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from March 14 through March 21 in the city of Cumming, officials said.

According to the McDonald And Son Funeral Home, Sawyer’s funeral is scheduled on March 16 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and her celebration of life will be held at a future date.

“In the quiet moments of reflection, let us honor Crystal’s memory by embracing the beauty of each fleeting moment, knowing that her spirit resides in the eternal tapestry of existence, forever woven into the fabric of our hearts,” according to Sawyer’s obituary.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.