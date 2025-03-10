City of Cumming employee hit, killed by truck in parking lot

CUMMING, Ga. — CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming city officials announced that a city employee died after being hit by a truck in a parking lot on Monday morning.

The victim died at the scene.

Cumming City Manager Phil Higgins says this is a tragic loss.

“The City of Cumming is completely devastated following this tragic accident that resulted in the loss of life of a treasured City employee. The City of Cumming is very much a family, and we are all in shock and utterly heartbroken following this morning’s tragedy,” officials wrote.

The identity of the victim was not released.