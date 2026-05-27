Fitness replacing nightlife for many Gen Z consumers, report says

ATLANTA — Younger Americans are increasingly spending their money on fitness instead of nightlife.

Bloomberg’s Courtney Donahoe reports gym-related spending among Gen Z and Millennials is rising while alcohol consumption continues to decline, according to data from Bank of America.

Research from market intelligence firm Mintel found that 30% of Gen Z consumers are spending more on gym memberships and fitness classes than they were a year ago.

Gyms are increasingly becoming social gathering spaces for younger consumers by offering structure and a sense of community.