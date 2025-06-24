Fires at two car dealerships in Marietta believed to be arson

MARIETTA, GA — Two vehicles were set on fire at the Atlanta Luxury Motors dealership at 1071 Cobb Parkway around midnight on Monday, June 23.

Shortly thereafter, another fire burned three vehicles at the Unlimited Auto Group which is half a mile away.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Garner says surveillance cameras caught a person walking up to the vehicles before fire broke out.

“The cause of both fires is now determined to be arson. Investigators from the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office are actively working on both cases.”

No one was injured in the fires.

Marietta police are asking for tips to be directed at Capt. Richard Franklin of the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office at 770-794-5458, or the Georgia Arson Hotline, 1-800-282-5804.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.