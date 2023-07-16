Local

Firefighters put out house fire in Alpharetta

Alpharetta house fire 071423 (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Alpharetta Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m., multiple firefighter crews responded to reports of a house fire on Dodd Lane.

The homeowners were alerted to the fire by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the home’s chimney and roof.

Crews cleared the home and located the fire in the chimney chase.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained with no extension into other areas of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

