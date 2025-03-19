Local

Fire destroys mobile home near Lake Lanier, displaces six residents

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
HALL COUNTY, GA — A fire broke out at a mobile home park near Lake Lanier on Tuesday night, destroying one home and damaging another. The incident occurred at Countryside Village on Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, leaving six people displaced.

Hall County Fire Chief Benny Britt confirmed that the fire also damaged multiple vehicles and caused minor damage to nearby homes.

Authorities say the fire started in one mobile home before spreading to another. Fortunately, everyone inside escaped safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

