Fire damages DeKalb County home, sends multiple people to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a fire heavily damaged a home on Rays Road and sent several people to the hospital Monday morning.

Fire crews say there were seven people inside the home when the fire broke out. Most were able to escape, but residents told firefighters that one person was still trapped inside.

“Making entry into the home finding that victim and actually bringing her out for rescue, she suffered heavy smoke inhalation and was in critical condition, she was transported to the hospital,” said DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

A young girl was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and a third resident was treated for burns to the hands.

“There were seven occupants at the home when the fire started,” Daniels said.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and officials say no surrounding structures were affected.

“The fire is out, we have our investigator there working to figure out how the fire actually started,” Daniels said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.