Final album completed shortly before members of The Nelons gospel group’s deaths released

ATLANTA — More than a month after a plane crash caused the untimely death of seven people, including three members of Atlanta-based gospel quartet The Nelons, their final album is being released.

According to the NTSB report, the fatal crash in Wyoming killed pilot Larry Haynie, a Georgia Department of Corrections official, and his wife Melissa, as well as Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges.

“We are heartbroken and miss them dearly. The Nelons were immensely proud of this recording,” Ed Leonard, President of Daywind Music Group, wrote. “Please let it minister to you as it has to us as we face the loss of these amazingly talented people who lived what they sang about every day.”

The group was flying to Alaska for the Gaither Homecoming Cruise. The only surviving member of the gospel group is Autumn Nelon Streetman, the daughter of Jason Clark and Kelly Nelon Clark. She was driving to Alaska with her husband, Jamie Streetman, because she was pregnant and didn’t want to fly.

The NTSB report said that the pilot declared an emergency. When an air traffic controller asked him where he wanted to land, Larry Haynie said he was trying to regain control of the aircraft. Controllers asked if he needed more assistance, but never got a response.

The members of the Nelons who died in the crash were laid to rest in a celebration of life service earlier this month.



