Fifth grade Dunwoody student one of nine finalists at Scripps National Spelling Bee

DUNWOODY, GA — A student from Dunwoody is one of nine finalists at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fifth-grader Sarv Dharavane from Austin Elementary School will compete for the title tonight.

Sarv is the youngest competitor left. The 11-year-old student also competed in last year’s spelling bee and tied for No. 22.

Sara Daoud, a seventh grader at Greenbrier Middle School in Columbia County also participated in the competition. There are nearly 250 competitors in this year’s competition, officials say.

The winner receives over $52,000 in cash and a $1,000 donation to a school of the champion’s choice.

The finals will be broadcast live on ION from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 29.

Scripps is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the national spelling bee.