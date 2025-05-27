Local

Metro Atlanta student advances in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Miles Montgomery
2024-Austin Elementary School 4th Grader Sarv Dharavane ((Courtesy: DeKalb County Schools))
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta student has advanced in the Scripps National Spelling Bee that took place in Maryland on Tuesday.

Sarv Dharavane is a fifth grader at Austin Elementary School in Dunwoody who advanced in the spelling bee.

The 11-year-old student also competed in last year’s spelling bee and tied for No. 22.

Sara Daoud, a seventh grader at Greenbrier Middle School in Columbia County also participated in the competition. There are nearly 250 competitors in this year’s competition, officials say.

Scripps is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the national spelling bee.

The final rounds conclude on May 29.

