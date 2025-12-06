FIFA announces 2026 World Cup match schedule for Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fans learned the specific teams that will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as FIFA unveiled the 2026 World Cup match schedule.

Atlanta is slated to host eight matches during the World Cup next year and local leaders say the ripple effects will extend far beyond the tournament itself, from tourism and hospitality to long-term economic development.

Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick previously said the tournament represents a transformational opportunity for the city.

“Driving development, investments, and opportunities that last long after game day,” Kirkpatrick said.

Here is the schedule:

Group Stage

June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cabo Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 21: June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff

June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Round of 32

July 1: TBD, 12 p.m. kickoff

Round of 16

July 7: TBD

Semifinal

July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff

On Friday, a watch party was held in Buckhead as the draw for the 2026 World Cup was announced.

For more information, visit the FIFA website.