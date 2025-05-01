Felony charges dropped against Coweta County teacher in child exploitation case

COWETA COUNTY, GA — All charges have been dropped against a Coweta County teacher who was previously facing felony child cruelty and exploitation-related charges.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, new information presented to the District Attorney’s Office led to the dismissal of all charges against 55-year-old Patricia Smith Fulford of Senoia. The warrants were officially recalled on April 29.

Fulford was originally charged with maintaining a disorderly house (misdemeanor), two counts of cruelty to children (felony), and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor). She had turned herself in on April 7.

Authorities have not disclosed what specific information prompted the decision to drop the charges. It also remains unclear whether Fulford has been reinstated from administrative leave within the Coweta County School District.

Meanwhile, two 15-year-olds remain charged with child sexual exploitation in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story