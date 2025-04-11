Coweta County teacher charged in ongoing investigation involving sexual misconduct with minor

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A Coweta County high school teacher and two teenagers are facing charges following an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 55-year-old Patricia Fulford, an English teacher at East Coweta High School, has been arrested and is currently in jail. She is charged with cruelty to children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Fulford has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the school’s website, Fulford teaches ninth and tenth grade English at East Coweta High. The Coweta County School System has confirmed her employment but has not commented further due to the active investigation.

In addition to Fulford, two 15-year-olds have also been arrested and are each facing charges of child sexual exploitation. Authorities have not released their names or confirmed whether they are students at East Coweta High School.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several months ago and says the case remains open, with more individuals possibly involved and additional charges pending.

No further details have been released as investigators continue to gather information.