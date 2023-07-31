Felon arrested, accused of strangling woman inside Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Sunday after he is accused of attempting to strangle a woman inside of a home, officials say.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and S.W.A.T. team served an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Kelly Drive in North Forsyth County early Sunday afternoon.

The warrants stemmed from a domestic dispute where the suspect is accused of trying to strangle a female victim.

According to deputies, the suspect, believed to be a previously convicted felon, was believed to also be in possession of one or more firearms illegally.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the residence and attempted to negotiate the suspect’s surrender, but he refused to cooperate. After their unsuccessful attempts at receiving cooperation, deputies say they heard what they believed could have been one of more muffled gunshots within the residence.

A K-9 Deputy and his partner entered the home with the S.W.A.T. team where they found the suspect alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He provided aid on scene, but was later taken to the hospital, where he is listed as critical.

Officials say an investigation into the initial criminal acts, as well as additional acts discovered during the warrant service, are under investigation by the FCSO Major Crimes Unit.

The FCSO Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation due to the suspects self-inflicted injury.

Officials say none of the deputies discharged their weapons.

©2023 Cox Media Group