Feel-Good Foods recalling Mac & Cheese Bites due to possible metal contamination

NEW YORK — Just in time for dinner. The FDA has issued a Class II risk recall of its Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall represents a situation where “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Feel-Good Foods Inc., a New York based company, issued the voluntary recall for 4,246 cases of the snack bites because they may be contaminated with small pieces of metal.

The pieces of metal have the possibility to damage the digestive tract, teeth, and could also be a choking hazard.

It was sold nationwide at grocery stores, including Target, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Sprouts, as well as regional grocery chains.

The lot numbers are 24354AV1 and 24355AV1, and the UPC code is 899039002808.

The recalled product comes in 8 oz yellow boxes and has a best by date: 6/19/26 or 6/20/26.