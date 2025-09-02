FDA recalls salad kits over allergen mix-up; Georgia among 25 states impacted

ATLANTA — Georgia is among 25 states where a popular salad kit is being recalled due to an allergen risk.

The FDA announced a recall of Honey Balsamic Salad Kits made by Taylor Fresh Foods after the dressing packets were mistakenly swapped. Instead of the labeled honey balsamic dressing, some kits contain Asian sesame ginger dressing, which includes soy and sesame.

The recall is especially important for people with soy or sesame allergies. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The affected salad kits carry a “Best if Used By” date up to September 4 and were sold at Kroger and Walmart stores.

Customers who purchased the product are advised to return it to the store for a refund.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story